Chairman of the State SC, ST Commission Karem Sivaji has said that universities have an important role to play in building a casteless society and eradicating untouchability.

Addressing a national dalit seminar at Adikavi Nannaya University here on Wednesday, he called upon dalits to make best use of the rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Stating that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Jyothirao Phule had fought for a casteless society, he asked the students hailing from SC, ST, and BC communities to benefit from the assistance being provided by the State government.

Vice-Chancellor M. Muthyala Naidu said that the seminar was organised to mark the birth anniversary of noted poet Gurram Jashuva. He advised the students to study the works of the poet such as ‘Gabbilam’, and made it clear that education alone would ensure development of society. He said that reservations for SC, ST, and BC communities were being implemented in the university.

SC, ST Cell Director Kalyani presided over the meeting. Registrar N. Narasimha Rao, principals K.S. Ramesh, Subba Reddy, M. Reddy, and P. Suresh Varma were among others present on the occasion.