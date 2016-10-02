“Unity in diversity is India’s strength and the whole country would stand behind the soldiers if it was attacked directly or indirectly,” APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy said here on Saturday after participating in the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Bharat’ programme organised by the party to express solidarity with the Army.

“We pay homage to our soldiers who were killed in the Uri attack. The surgical strike our Army conducted along the LoC showed the capability and strength of India. The strike also established who was behind the terrorists. Pakistan should treat this as a strong warning from us and understand that it should not pick up trouble with India,” Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said.

He made it clear that India was not against the people of Pakistan, but would never tolerate terrorists trying to foment trouble in the country and those behind them.

Party leaders Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, N.S. Raja, Behera Bhaskara Rao, P.S.N. Raju, Koppula Venkata Rao, K. Vengala Rao, Ramani, and others, along with NSUI members, went along with Mr. Raghuveera Reddy in a rally, who first garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and reached the Gandhi statue near Central Park.