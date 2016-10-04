Several benefits include facilitation of informed decisions for buyers

: The Andhra Pradesh Livestock Development Agency (APLDA) is going to tag all milch cattle with a Unique Identity Number (UIN) along the lines of the Aadhaar number. A UIN would be given to every milch animal free of cost.

Animal rights activists feel that the UIN will facilitate the health and protection of milch cattle. The UIN will be linked to the breed of the animal and its health and welfare details, such as the vaccination and de-worming administered to it, will be made available online in the public domain.

APLDA Chief Executive Officer P.D. Kondala Rao told The Hindu on the eve of the World Animal Day that, eventually, it would be required for animal owners to produce the UIN at the time of registering the sale of the animal. The availability of all details relevant to the animal would help buyers take informed decisions while purchasing cattle, he said.

Animals can be tagged in two ways — in the first, a plastic tag is pinned to the ear of the animal, and in a second and more permanent way, a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is embedded at the base of animal’s ear. The plastic tag can get damaged or lost over a period of time, but this would not happen with an RFID tag. But, since an RFID tag cannot be read with the naked eye, electronic RFID readers are essential.

Andhra Pradesh became the first state in the country to be declared free from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in September. This status allows the State to export milk and meat to any country in the world and the State should leave no stone unturned to protect it.

The other benefits of tagging milch cattle with identity numbers would be to track high productivity animals, and locate an outbreak of disease quickly.

Tagging would also put an end to conmen using the same animals to get State benefits for them more than once. It would also halt the illegal slaughter of cows.

The tagging of the State’s one crore milch cattle is, however, a formidable task.