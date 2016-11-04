Centrally located site put to good use; revenue to be used for police welfare

In a first-of-its-kind effort, the Nellore police opened a unique fuel-filling station with the support of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in the city with the objective of making optimum utilisation of a centrally-located site belonging to the Police Department.

The modern-looking filling station came up on the road-facing site in the Dargamitta area near the District Police Office (DPO).

“It will be groomed as a service-oriented filling station. Best services will be provided in fuel quality and quantity to the users,” said Vishal Gunni, Superintendent of Police, Nellore.

Officials of the HPCL immediately came forward to set up the filling station considering the location of the site in a busy area.

The department aims at using the revenue from the filling station for stepping up the welfare activities for the police in the district.

Mr. Vishal said that recently many efforts had been made to improve facilities for the police like gym, football and cricket stadia for their physical fitness and sports and games.

Additional SP B. Sarath Babu, HPCL manager Satyanarayana and other officials spoke about the services that would be rendered at the police-owned filling station.