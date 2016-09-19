e-VMS to ensure safe and quick entry into the port

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh visited the Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district on Sunday and took part in the ‘Vanam Manam’ greenery development programme on the port premises.

He also inaugurated the ‘e-VMS’ (e-Visitor Management System) as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiatives.

Krishnapatnam Port Managing Director C. Sasidhar, Chief Executive Officer Anil Yendluri and others were present on the occasion.

The Minister was accorded a warm guard of honour at the Krishnapatnam Security Services Academy. He planted a sapling in the presence of port officials and schoolchildren as part of the greenery development initiatives.

User-friendly

The Minister said that he was happy to visit the port and launch the e-VMS. This will ensure a safe, quick and hassle-free entry for visitors and delegates.

The new system stores information like identity proofs and the purpose of the visit and makes the port easily accessible and uswwer-friendly.

Mr. Jitendra Singh visited facilities like central kitchen, schools, dental clinic, and skilling academy and other infrastructure.

The Minister was taken around all the developmental projects at the port aimed at the economic growth and development of the region and its people.