While Ravela, and Masula MP Narayana say there is no such plan, the defence major is tight-lipped

: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) of the Ministry of Defence appears to maintain silence on the reported proposal to shift its unit from Machilipatnam to Nimmaluru in Krishna district. Rumours about shifting the Machilipatnam unit have been making the rounds since the BEL did not evince interest in setting up the second unit in Machilipatnam.

Serious efforts by a group of leaders led by Machilipatnam Member of Parliament K. Narayana to spare the required land for the BEL’s new unit in Machilipatnam yielded no result, leaving the defence establishment to set up it at Nimmaluru, a tiny village adjacent to Nimmakuru, native place of legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao.

Responding to the furore over the rumours of closing down and shifting the Machilipatnam unit, Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra and Mr. Narayana made it clear that there was no such plan. But, BEL was yet to confirm officially whether there was a proposal for shifting of the Machilipatnam unit to Nimmaluru or not.

Various civil society groups and political parties have raised their voice against local leaders, seeking Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s intervention to set up the BEL’s second unit in Machilipatnam.

In 1983, the Andhra Scientific Company of Machilipatnam was taken over by the BEL as its fourth manufacturing unit in India. However, the proposed ‘Advanced Night Vision Products Factory’ at Nimmaluru would be the tenth unit of the BEL.

The BEL is producing night vision products in its Machilipatnam unit. Several Asian and African countries are prime buyers of the opto-electronic devices produced and manufactured by the Machilipatnam unit, whose annual turnover has crossed Rs. 500 crore.