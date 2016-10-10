Poor beneficiaries refuse to occupy houses in Nellore amid fears of substandard construction

The massive poorer sections housing project consisting of 6,400 units was started here at YSR Nagar at a cost of Rs. 78 crore way back in 2008 itself, but a majority of these houses still lie unoccupied by the beneficiaries amid fears of substandard construction of the units and reports of wall collapses there.

In the past two to three years, some construction workers hailing from Srikakulam district picked up courage and purchased a few units at low prices and started using them after taking up repairs. Still, the project failed to attract other beneficiaries to come and occupy their units.

Repairs with Rs 70 lakh

Following this stalemate, the officials came up with new plans for carrying out repairs at a cost of Rs. 70 lakh so that the weak areas in the houses could be fixed to ensure that the beneficiaries would come to occupy them. However, the beneficiaries still have their own doubts and fears as the substandard construction and related complaints have long tarnished the image of the YSR Nagar housing project. Apart from being congested, the houses were found to have weak walls and foundations as well. Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, Collector R. Mutyala Raju and other dignitaries have recently visited the houses with the objective of identifying the actual problems involved in convincing the beneficiaries on the effectiveness of the project. As a follow-up action, it was decided to conduct repairs and create such facilities that there would be livable conditions at YSR Nagar. Efforts are now on to carry out the repairs soon.

The houses at YSR Nagar were constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.08 lakh per unit at that time with the overall project coming up in an extent of 170 acres.

Over 40 contractors were given opportunity to get involved in the project even as reports of substandard constructions did the rounds at that time itself. Subsequently, the district officials looked into the issue and ordered a probe by the engineering experts. Their report also found fault with the construction quality. Another controversy also haunted the YSR Nagar housing project as over 2,000 housing units were untraceable in the geo-tagging drive taken up by the government. There are allegations of misuse of funds with regard to these untraceable houses.