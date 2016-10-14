The war of words between the TDP and the YSR Congress over the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) intensified on Thursday after Minister for Irrigation Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had the moral obligation to reveal his sources of income.

Mr. Rao said that Mr. Reddy could be the person who declared Rs.10,000 crore of unaccounted money under the IDS. “Why is he asking his leaders to speak on the issue? Why is he not willing to come out and reveal the sources of his income?” the Minister questioned, and alleged that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy converted the Rs.10,000 crore of his black money to white.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reveal the names of those who had declared their unaccounted income under the IDS. Mr. Reddy also alleged that the person who declared Rs. 10,000 crore under IDS could be the benami of Mr. Naidu.