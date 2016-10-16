Irrigation Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Saturday took a dig at the opposition parties for their remarks against the projects and welfare schemes envisaged by the State government.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that the Telugu Ganga Project would be completed by June 2017 and the second phase of works on Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari Projects would also be completed in the time stipulated.

“The State government will fulfil the promises made in the electoral manifesto as all the projects are being addressed/completed in a time-bound and systematic manner. Some of the projects which were not completed by the previous government would also see the light within a year or two. Opposition parties have no right to criticise the government as they have failed miserably during their regime,” he added. Referring to the statements made by YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Mr. Rao urged the former to download the mobile application of the Irrigation Department to know the status (including water levels) of the projects across the state before making baseless charges.

Forest Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy rubbished the demonstrations conducted by the opposition regarding the Mannavaram project and said that Central government began corrective measures and efforts were on to revive the project.