Magsaysay award-winner calls for annihilation of caste, male chauvinism

Caste-based oppression and male chauvinism remain the biggest obstacles to the development of the country, Ramon Magsaysay award-winner and national convener of Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA) Bezwada Wilson has said.

“I have struggled all the way to wriggle out of my caste identity and to annihilate caste. We have been exploring ways and means to destroy the two viruses — caste and male chauvinism, and no one is thinking of these things,” Mr. Wilson said at a meeting organised by the Dalit Bahujan Front commemorating the 25th death anniversary of K. Anil Kumar, who was killed in police firing at Tsunduru.

Making a forceful plea to annihilate caste and challenge the State, Mr. Wilson said that he and Dalits like him had always been identified with their caste.

“I am a Dalit; I am a scavenger, and so what? I have never been a scavenger. You (society) made me a scavenger. I have revealed my identity as a son born to parents who have been scavengers, and I have no regrets,” said Mr. Wilson.

Stating that emancipation of Dalits was a vital part of polity and democracy, Mr. Wilson complained that though political parties knew that development of Dalits was directly linked to ensuring equality in society, they use democracy as a means to wrest and use power to gain control over people, society, and the State.

Elusive compensation

Stating that manual scavenging was a caste-based occupation, he said that there had been no headway in implementing the Supreme Court order on paying compensation of Rs.10 lakh to families of those who died while cleaning sewers.

“There are 1.80 lakh manual scavengers in this country. How can the Prime Minister unfurl the national flag when such a large number of manual scavengers are working in filthy conditions? I have been fighting in the courts for effective implementation of this order for 12 years,” Mr. Wilson added.