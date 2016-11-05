Two B.Sc. second year students, Nagarjuna and Madhusudan, both aged 18 years, were killed and another student was seriously injured when a tractor knocked down their motorcycle on the outskirts of Banaganapalli town in Kurnool district on Friday.

Nagarjuna, Madhusudan and another student, studying in the Government Degree College at Banaganapalli, were going to their houses at Koilkuntla on a motorcycle when the mishap took place.

Local people shifted the injured boy to hospital and alerted the police.

The Banaganapalli police have registered a case.