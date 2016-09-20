Deputy Inspector-General of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar has suspended two sub-inspectors and an Armed Reserve constable of Kadapa district.

Reserve sub-inspector Pothuraju, who worked as motor transport officer, and Armed Reserve police constable A. Venugopal were suspended on charges of misappropriation of huge funds by creating fictitious diesel and vehicle repair bills, according to a press release.

The DIG also suspended Railway Kodur sub-inspector D. Ramesh Babu after an inquiry conducted by senior officers into charges of improper investigation into a dowry harassment case and making settlements in civil disputes, the release said.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna on Monday warned of departmental action against police officials and personnel facing charges of corruption. Inquiries would be conducted into activities of errant staff, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that Lingala sub-inspector Thimma Reddy was suspended after departmental inquiries into corruption charges.