The East Godavari district police are taking steps to convert the Addateegala and Rajavommangi police stations into the memorials of the revolutionary leader Alluri Sitaramaraju.

Besides retaining the age old constructions, the police are making arrangements to decorate the two stations with the rare portraits of Sitaramaraju, according to Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash.

Founder president of Alluri Sitaramaraju Yuvajana Sangham Padala Veerabhadra Rao called on the SP here on Monday and presented him the portrait of Sitaramaraju and urged him to put the portrait on display in one of those two police stations.