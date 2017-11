more-in

Two persons died when the bike on which they were riding was hit by a lorry from backside in Kapileswarapuram on Saturday.

According to CI Lakshmana Reddy, the youth of Kedarlanka village were coming to Mandapeta from their village and a speeding lorry hit the bike near Kapileswarapuram sand ramp.

The deceased were identified as Gandham Eswar Rao (26) and Veera Jayababu (23) and the bodies were shifted to Mandapeta hospital.