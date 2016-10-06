Two model police stations coming up in Guntur

DGP N. Sambasiva Rao performing bhoomi puja for the model police station at Old Guntur on Wednesday.—Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

The model police stations which would be coming up in Guntur will integrate technology with basic policing, Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao said here on Wednesday.

Two model police stations would come up at Old Guntur and at Nagarampalem. The existing police station at Old Guntur has been pulled down to make way for a swanky airconditioned model police station.

“We want to complete the construction of two model police stations within 45 days. The police stations are being designed in a low cost ergonomic way to provide a pleasant ambience to petitioners. The police personnel will be trained in soft skills, dealing with challenge of cracking cyber crime, cheating and eve teasing etc,” said Mr. Sambasiva Rao.

The police stations would resemble modern office spaces with work stations, a command and control centre headed by an Station House Officer, office spaces for sub-inspectors and cushy furniture for petitioners.

“The focus is on quick disposal of cases using technology. For instance, a person complaints of a theft, and using CCTV images streaming into the command and control centre, we will be able to identify the suspect in lesser time,” said the DGP.

IG, Guntur, N. Sanjay, SP, Guntur Rural, K. Narayan were present.