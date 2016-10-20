Two migrant workers from West Bengal were electrocuted while laying high tension lines at Guntamvaripalle village of P. Kothakota panchayat, 30 km from here, on Wednesday afternoon.

A batch of workers from West Bengal were laying the 400 kV lines attached to the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) across the fields, when the cables came in contact with the 11 kV line beneath. As a result, two workers, Akbar Ali (25) and Hajji Rehman (24) of Malda district of West Bengal, were killed on the spot. The police said that though the two workers had initiated the HT lines laying work after taking the LC circuit, the power supply through the 11 kV line led to the mishap. The bodies were shifted to area hospital and a case was registered.

The contractor concerned was prompted to inform the tragedy to the family members of the deceased. Senior officials AP Transco visited the spot.