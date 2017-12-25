Andhra Pradesh

Two killed in road accident

A 55-year-old man and his grandson were killed in a road accident in Kurellagudem near Bhimadolu on Sunday.

Dasari Krishnamurthy, 55, and Arun, 7, were on their way to Eluru on a motorcycle. The accident took place on the Kurellagudem bridge where a ‘Scorpio’ vehicle on its way to Eluru from Rajamahendravaram hit a mini van with daily labourers on board that was going in the same direction. In the melee, Krishnamurthy lost his control over the two-wheeler and fell on the road along with Arun and the duo succumbed to head injuries.

As many as 24 labourers, including 16 women travelling in the mini van, sustained simple injuries and were admitted to the Government General Hospital here. During the primary investigation, the Bhimadolu police found that the ‘Scorpio’ driver’s bid to overtake the mini van led to the accident.

