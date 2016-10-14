Three persons died in different incidents from Tuesday night to Wednesday in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal .

According to police, an assistant lineman died and his assistant was injured seriously in Vemagiri on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram late on Tuesday night when they were attending a complaint related to power supply.

Kanchibhatla Chanderrao (40) died on the spot and his assistant Palivela Pandu sustained serious burn injuries. Pandu was rushed to the Rajamahendravaram government hospital.

A 42-year-old man fell down from a tree on Wednesday in Kontamuru village in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal. According to Rural police, Chandram tried to extract arrack from a palm tree on the outskirts of the village but slipped and fell down from a height. He died on the spot.

Commits suicide

In Torredu village of the same mandal, one Venkanna (23) consumed pesticide on Wednesday and ended his life. Reasons for his extreme step are yet to be known.