Two girl students are feared drowned in the Srisailam Right Branch main canal in Banaganapalli in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

Basheera, 15, of Kadapa and Nusrat, 12, of Banaganapalli, who went to see the water flow in the canal on Tuesday, accidentally slipped and fell into the canal, according to the police. The police have launched search operations to trace the missing girls.

Body fished out

Meanwhile, the body of Ajay, 19, B. Tech second year student of Santhiram Engineering College in Nandyal, who drowned in the SRBC main canal near Panyam in Kurnool district, was retrieved on Tuesday.

After a two-day search, the student’s body was traced in water underneath a railway bridge, about three km away from the place of drowning. The police sent the body for post-mortem.