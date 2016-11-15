Third party intervention unwarranted: ACB

The case filed by AP Chief Minister before the Hyderabad High Court in note for vote scam took an interesting turn when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, told the Court that third party intervention in the case was unwarranted.

These submissions were made before Justice T.Sunil Chowdary of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday. The judge was hearing the version of the ACB in the petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu.

The judge is hearing marathon arguments in the case filed by Mr. Naidu challenging order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad to act upon the fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Ramakrishna Reddy. The ACB court had entertained application filed by the YSRC leader and ordered registration of fresh FIR and called for a report. Mr. Naidu questioned the jurisdiction of the ACB court to order fresh FIR in the High Court. The court had already heard the arguments on behalf of the CM and the YSRC legislator.

Ravikiran Rao, standing counsel for the ACB said the bureau was embarrassed with the orders of the special court.

The third party intervener, MLA from YSRC does not know what was the investigation done by the ACB. The chargesheet is already filed.