The elephant which trampled an old man to death in Ramasamudram manal of Chittoor district. Forest officials are in search of the tusker.— PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Operation gaja’ launched to drive back the killer wild elephant into Karnataka forests after it trampled an old farmer to death at Ramasamudram mandal on Sunday last did not yield any tangible result even after four days. For record, the tusker was frightened by the villagers on Sunday when it entered human habitations, and the animal was forced to advance further towards villages, before it killed a farmer. Later, it climbed up a densely wooded hillock nearby, playing hide and seek with the forest officials. Though two kunkies (trained elephants) were deployed, they kept tracking back fearing the huge and ferocious intruder.

The Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor-West), T. Chakrapani, who is supervising the operation camping at the foothills along with police and village youth, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the hill region was six-km long with a width of half a km. “The elephant has sufficient fodder and water atop the hillock. But allowing the animal on such a narrow stretch of forest is dangerous, as it might charge towards human habitations at any time,” he said.

On steep hill

The DFO observed that though the forest team meant for tranquilising the elephant was kept ready, it would be highly risky for the animal at a high altitude. “The hill is very steep and darting it might result in the animal falling down, and it is impossible to carry the elephant to the foothills. So we are waiting for the elephant to give in and come down,” he said.

The official ruled out capturing the animal and rehabilitating it in zoo. “The animal is in perfect health and has only strayed away from its herd. We will take steps to relocate the elephant in her natural surroundings,” he said. Meanwhile, tension prevailed among villagers at the forest fringe areas at Koundinya wildlife sanctuary in adjoining Palamaner mandal with rumours that the wild elephant had climbed down the hillock and entered their hamlets. However, the Forest Range Officer (Palamaner) allayed the fears.

