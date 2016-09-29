The ‘Operation gaja’ launched to drive back the killer wild elephant into Karnataka forests after it trampled an old farmer to death at Ramasamudram mandal on Sunday last did not yield any tangible result even after four days.

For record, the tusker was frightened by the villagers on Sunday when it entered human habitations, and the animal was forced to advance further towards villages, before it killed a farmer. Later, it climbed up a densely wooded hillock nearby, playing hide and seek with the forest officials.

Though two kunkies (trained elephants) were deployed, they kept tracking back fearing the huge and ferocious intruder. Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor-West), T. Chakrapani, who is supervising the operation camping at the foothills along with police and village youth, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the hill region was six-km long with a width of half a km.

‘Operation gaja’ launched by the forest officials has failed to yield any tangible result