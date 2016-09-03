: The Crime Investigation Department has served a notice under Section 160 of Cr.P.C. to Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, former legislator of Tirupati, in the arson case that rocked Tuni town during the fast undertaken by Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham.

The notice, signed by T. Harikrishna, Additional Superintendent of Police, CID, Rajamahendravaram, was handed over to Mr. Reddy on Friday, even as he was coming out of the Press Club here after addressing a media conference. The CID asked him to be present at its Guntur regional office on September 4 to depose before it and present the information known to him.

The case in Cr. No.17/2016 booked at the Tuni Railway Police Station under Sections 143, 147, 148, 353, 438, 120-B of I.P.C. r/w 149 IPC and 150, 151 and 152 of the Indian Railways Act 1989 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and 7(1) of the Cr. Amendment Act, based on a complaint by the railway station official Kasibhatla Nageswara Sarma, was taken up for investigation by the CID.