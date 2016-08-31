Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker, who is due to retire on Wednesday, has been given a three-month extension by the government.
The General Administration Department issued an order on Tuesday that the term of the Chief Secretary had been extended till November 30 in public interest.
In a partial modification of the earlier order, the government notified that Mr. Tucker would retire from service on November 30.
