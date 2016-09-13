Step among many devotee-friendly measures for forthcoming Brahmotsavam

Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to be observed from October 2-11 at Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is leaving no stone unturned in spreading the message as well as making elaborate arrangements for the devotees visiting the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, during a review meet at the administrative building here on Monday, directed the officials to prepare a detailed action and publicity plan to relay the necessary information to devotees during the annual event. Among them the officials would be distributing handbills indicating all the prominent landmarks of Tirumala and would update the same on Google Maps, for the benefit of pilgrims.

In addition to that, the management will soon be unveiling a cultural festival (programmes) in coordination with all TTD Projects and the Bhakti Channel – SVBC, also with SMS alerts for the readers of Sapthagiri Magazine. They are also making arrangements to invite A Grade artists to perform at the open air theatre — Nada Neerajanam — at Tirumala.

A fleet of ambulances

For beefing up security measures, the officials will be installing CCTV cameras at the Alipiri Padala Mandapam and will be deploying a fleet of ambulances at crucial locations in Tirumala and Tirupati, for providing prompt service to devotees during Brahmotsavams.

Mr. Rao has also instructed the officials concerned to keep a minimum of two months stock of blades for use in Kalyanakattas. Besides this, the officials have also been asked to speed up the construction of ghee tank at Sukravarapu Thota near Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur and complete medical tests for workers at the earliest.

Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar, OSD All Projects Muktheswar Rao, Legal Officer Venkata Ramana, Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy, Additional FA and CAO Balaji and others took part.