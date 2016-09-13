The TTD management has soft launched an online application on a pilot basis, which is said to be of great convenience to the donors who have contributed huge sums to the trusts and schemes run by the temple management.

The app currently handles nine TTD trusts and one scheme, wherein a digital passbook is generated within 46 hours of a contribution made by a donor. There are as many as 40,000 such donors who have been provided hassle-free darshan and accommodation by the TTD with the new app. Trial run has been conducted to ensure that the initial hiccups are resolved so that the donors get comfortable stay and darshan.

Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao directed the officials of all trusts to update the website with details of major development works, for the benefit of donors. Donations made on the ‘e-hundi’ app were directly credited to the Srivari Hundi account, while the donor management app would be linked to the e-donation app. He also advised the officials to resolve the issues of pending passbooks to donors and issue digital passbooks to them within three days.