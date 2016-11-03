The TTD on Tuesday served notice on Ramana Deekshitulu – one of the Pradhana Archakas (chief priests) working at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Even though the exact cause is not immediately known highly placed sources said that the priest allegedly entered into the sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple with one of his grandsons during the annual Brahmotsavam festival last month despite objections by a section of priests. It is behind this backdrop that the temple administration has issued him the notice.