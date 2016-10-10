In a record, more than three lakh devotees got their heads tonsured at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in fulfilment of their prayers during the first week of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams currently under way.

Briefing the media, TTD Deputy EO (Kalyanakatta) S. Venkataiah said that over 1,500 hair dressers, including 277 women, were involved to meet the huge challenge. The figures relate to the period from October 3 to 8.

In addition to the main Kalyanakatta building (tonsuring complex), tonsuring centres at both the I & II Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) besides the one at SV rest house functioned round-the-clock from the commencement of the mega festival. “We had also provided quality material like blades, dettol, sandal paste and face mask to every hair dresser,” he said.