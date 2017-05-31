TTD opens exclusive token counters for senior and special citizens

more-in

Bringing in the much needed relief for the senior and special citizens visiting the town for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the TTD on Wednesday has opened two new darshan token counters benefiting the privileged class opposite the SV Museum.

About 1,500 darshan tokens will be issued every day. Earlier the privileged devotees (senior, special and those who have undergone major surgeries) were rather compelled to make themselves available at the darshan lines at least a couple of hours in advance. Those who failed to reach the darshan lines for the morning slot at 10 a.m. were rather forced to turn up for the second time at 3 p.m. braving all the ordeals in reaching the entry point located at a nondescript point.

Seating arrangements

TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal a couple of weeks back not only ordered for making the darshan tokens pertaining to both the slots available at one go but also directed the engineering officials to make required improvements in the seating arrangements for the benefit of the deserving class.

Tirumala-based TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju formally inaugurated the token counters.