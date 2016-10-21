The TTD management has resolved not to collect any kind of caution deposit from the pilgrims availing the facility of cottages and guest houses at Tirumala from October 24. The TTD has already bid adieu to the system of collecting caution deposit from the donors of the cottages as well as from those occupying the suits at its posh Padmavati guest house area.

Earlier, the pilgrims were forced to pay an amount equivalent to that of the rent of the cottages and guest houses in the form caution deposit which was duly paid back to them at the time of vacation.