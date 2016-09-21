Rs.3.45 crore for kalyana mandapam and auditorium in Ahmedabad

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has laid special focus on taking up repairs and renovation of various temples besides constructing new facilities at several places outside Tirumala-Tirupati.

The major decision taken at its Tuesday meeting was to construct a kalyana mandapam and auditorium at Ahmedabad in Gujarat at a cost of Rs.3.45 crore.

Allocations for similar activities are Rs.1.25 crore for kalyana mandapam at Yedlapadu (Guntur), Rs.1.35 crore for TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Uranduru (Srikalahasti, Chittoor), Rs.95 lakh for a dormitory and rooms at Sri Subramanya temple in Utlavaripalle (Pakala, Chittoor), Rs.20.70 lakh for revival of Venugopala temple at Judbhavaram (Karapa village, East Godavari), Rs.19.80 lakh for repairs to Nageswara temple at Pulluru (Khajipet, Kadapa), Rs.22.50 lakh for gopuram at Chennakesava temple in Vanipenta village (Mydukur mandal, Kadapa) and Rs.22.50 lakh for repairs to Ramalayam at Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram).

The board, with Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy in the chair, decided to conduct ‘Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam’, meant for Indian diaspora, only if the expenditure was met by sponsors abroad.

The board agreed to release Rs.5 crore initially to the Endowments Department, as part of its commitment to the State to allot Rs.25 crore for propagating Sanatana Hindu Dharma in SC/ST and fishermen hamlets.