With just two days left for the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavams, the TTD EO D. Sambasiva Rao on Sunday reviewed the arrangements being made for the conduct of major events – Rathotsavam and Chakrasnanam with the officials. The engineering officials were asked to check and reassure the functioning of the hydraulic brakes of the giant wooden chariot that shall be taken out in a procession on Monday as part of the Rathotsavam. He wanted the officials to position a squad of swimmers at pushkarini for the Chakrasnanam on Tuesday.

