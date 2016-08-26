Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy on Thursday evening reportedly created a flutter by forcibly entering the premises of Prudential Sugar Factory at Nindra near Nagari, and threatening the staff there.

There has been a long-standing tiff between Mr. Krishnamurthy and the sugar factory management over financial transactions and issues like directorial positions.

The sugar factory staff alleged that the TTD chief had barged into the factory complex along with his followers numbering over 100. Mr. Krishnamurthy's followers had resorted to vandalism on the premises, it was alleged.

Meanwhile, the Nindra police told The Hindu that they had not received any complaint from the management so far.