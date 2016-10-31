Trujet Airlines will operate a non-stop flight from Hyderabad to Kochi and back, especially for Sabarimala devotees from November 20 to January 18, 2017, Managing Director of Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. Vankayalapati Umesh said on Sunday.

The airlines would take care of the last mile connectivity by providing Kochi airport-Pamba bus service on chargeable basis, Mr. Umesh said in a statement.

With a fleet of ATR-72 aircraft, Trujet currently operates to nine stations including Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cuddapah, Hyderabad, Goa, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and Vijayawada. Trujet is the only airline to operate on Vijayawada-Cuddapah-Vijayawada, Chennai-Cuddapah-Chennai, Hyderabad-Cuddapah-Hyderabad, Cuddapah-Tirupati, and Hyderabad-Aurangabad routes, Mr. Umesh stated.

Aurangabad being the gateway to Shirdi, the popular temple city, passengers were being provided with free two-way AC bus between Aurangabad airport and Shirdi, he said.