Nonagenarian farmer leader and freedom fighter T.C. Rajan led the admirers of the father of Indian Peasant Movement N.G. Ranga in paying glowing tributes to the latter on his 116th birth anniversary here on Monday.

Nintynine-year-old Rajan, a close disciple of Prof. Ranga, who championed the cause of farmers inside and outside the Parliament, urged the present set of rulers to take a cue from the veteran Parliamentarian in framing farmer-friendly policies.

He was felicitated on the occasion.

Senior TDP legislator and Sangam Dairy Chairman D. Narendra exhorted the farmers to take up allied activities along with agriculture so as to sustain themselves when the sector was passing through a crisis.

TDP Prakasam district unit president D. Janardhana Rao said Prof. Ranga's life and mission should inspire all to emulate him and work tirelessly to improve the lot of peasantry.

Nehru’s pat

Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Samstha vice-president N. Mohan Rao recalled that Prof. Ranga's dedication to the farmer’s cause had won the admiration of none other than the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who described the former as the spokesman of the farming community.

Samatha secretary Ch. Seshaiah, another vice-president N. Chandrasekara Rao and secretary Avanindra Prasad were among those present.

Awards presented

V. Krishnamurthy from Bollapalli was declared the Best Farmer, Santaravuru as the Best Primary Agriculture Society, Botlavaripalem as the Best Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pattimedapalem as the Best Milk Producers Society.

Agriculture students P. Ashwini, T. Kavyasri and another engineering student B. Swathi were given a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each on the occasion.