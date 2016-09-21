National » Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to martyrs of Uri Attack

  • Staff Reporter
Locals burning an effigy and flag of Pakistan in protest against the Uri terror attack in Vijayawada on Tuesday.—Photo: V RAJU
Condemning the ‘Uri Attack’, in which 17 soldiers lost their lives and several others were injured, citizens of the temple city took out a candlelight rally from the local Ghantasala circle to Nalugukalla Mandapam on Tuesday evening.

The rally organised by the Rotary Club of Tirupati in association with other organisations such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Prerana was marked by a series of slogans criticising Pakistan’s hand in sponsoring terror outfits.

S.V. Medical College Alumni Association president Dr. Ramesh Nath Lingutla along with other organisers termed the act as ‘cowardly terror attacks’ and paid tributes to the departed souls. The support for the event was well-coordinated with information relayed through social media, resulting in a mass gathering.

Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara University’s (SVU) Geology Department has announced a nine-day mourning for Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as a mark of their protest for the ‘Uri Attack’.

ZP chief, staff pay homage

Kurnool reporter adds:

Kurnool Zilla Parishad chairman M. Rajasekhar Goud and ZP employees on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portraits of 18 Indian soldiers who were killed in Yuri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The fact that Pakistan has been sponsoring terrorism has been proved time and again in all the terrorist attacks in the country, they said.

The arms used by the four terrorists who were shot dead by the Indian Army personnel were Pakistan-made, they added.

They condemned Pakistan for levelling charges against India in the international fora on the one hand, and fuelling trouble in Pak-Occupied Kashmir on the other hand.

They welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrawing support to Pakistan and expressing solidarity with India. Pakistan must be taught a befitting lesson by the Indian defence forces, they said. They observed a two-minute silence in honour of the departed soldiers.

