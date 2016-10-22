The Hindu ,Sa Re Ga Ma to host the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards today

The City of Pearls is gearing up for the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards 2016 at an event tailored as a tribute to the iconic singer.

The event is being hosted by The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma and is dedicated to her global fan-following.

Celebrated the memory of the eminent singer with an immortal voice, the award would be presented to young Carnatic vocalists. Crafted as a fitting tribute to the queen of Carnatic music, who was admired and adored across the world for her divine voice, generosity, and simplicity, the award would provide an apt platform for budding singers around the country.

The regional finals in the Hyderabad edition of MSS Award 2016 would be held on October 22 at the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium.

The winner of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regional finals would earn a place in the grand finale to be held in Chennai on November 13.

While the entire event, across all centres, is co-powered by RmKV, a prominent retailer of silk, the regional final round is being sponsored by the LIC of India.