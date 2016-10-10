Triathlon

The first-ever Triathlon in the City of Destiny was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday. Naval personnel and their family members numbering over 200 participated in the event. The event coordinated by Command Sports Office, HQENC, was conducted in three categories.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, was the chief guest for the closing ceremony and gave away prizes. Lt. Vimal Tomar of Sahyadri was the winner of the maiden ENC Triathlon conducted as per Olympic standards which included 1.5 km swim followed by 40 km cycling and 20 km run non-stop.