Treatment based on ‘wrong’ case sheet proves fatal

more-in

In a case of alleged gross negligence, doctors of the government general hospital in Kurnool allegedly treated a patient Telugu Bheemanna of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana basing on the case sheet of another patient Bheemappa of Anantapur district resulting in the death of the former on Monday.

The death triggered a protest at the Super Speciality Block by the next of the kin of the deceased.

According to information, Bheemappa of Sadum village in D. Hirehal mandal in Rayadurgam constituency, who was injured in a road accident, was treated in the Kurnool Government hospital and discharged.

However, basing on the case sheet, the doctors gave treatment to Telugu Bheemanna who was admitted due to nervous debility and he died due to a drug reaction.

Bheemanna was admitted to the hospital as he faced difficulty in walking, but died due to the negligence of doctors, the relatives alleged. The enraged relatives staged demanded action against the erring doctors and the staff concerned. The CPI(M) extended support to them and took part in the protest.