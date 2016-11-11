The Right of Transgenders Act should be enacted in the winter session of Parliament and transgenders must be recognised as a third gender, demanded Indian National Samatha Hijadas’ Rights Ikya Porata Samithi leaders here on Thursday.

Transgenders lacked any sort of recognition as individuals or groups and were being looked down upon by society, samithi president P. Vijay Kumar, transgenders Chandni, K. Madhuri, Durga, Praveena, Mayuri, Parvathamma, Uma, Charmi, Deepa, Lidiya and Mounika said in their “Atma gourava deeksha” near the Sri Krishnadevarayulu statue in Kurnool.

They lamented that they lacked own houses, identification and ration cards and facilities such as education, health eluded them.

They demanded allocation of Rs. 4,000 crore for the welfare of 4.50 crore transgenders, a uniform policy for them across the country, benefits under government welfare schemes and reservation on the lines of SC/STs in admissions and employment.