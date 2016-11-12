A training programme for organisers of Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the State will commence from November 14 at the AP Human Resources Development Centre at Bapatla, said Director General, D. Chakrapani.

Two hundred organisers from each district will be trained in the first phase, he said at Bapatla on Thursday. Common Service Centres assistant vice president Raja Kishore acted as a resource person.

CSCs are a strategic cornerstone of the Digital India programme.

They are the access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages in India, thereby contributing to a digitally and financially inclusive society.

The Central government is committed to set up CSCs in all the 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country.

Mr. Chakrapani said that the institute has been entrusted to train 6,000 CSC entrepreneurs (organisers) in the State. The CSC function in the areas of e-governance, education, health, tele-medicine, entertainment as well as other private services.

CSCs also offer web-enabled e-governance services in rural areas, including application forms, certificates, and utility payments such as electricity, telephone and water bills. Services relating to Aadhaar Card, voters card, passport, etc..