Training and skill assessment programme

The Swarnandhra Group of Engineering Colleges, in collaboration with Naipunya Global Skills Corporation, will organise a two-day State-level training, development and skill assessment programme, ‘Think outside the box — unlock your creative potential’ on December 29 and December 30. There is no registration fee and seats will be allotted on first-come-first-serve basis

The inaugural session will comprise introduction, objectives, strategies, ideas’ development, usefulness in industry and career, while topics to be covered under training session include stimulating ideas, mental blocks, vertical thinking, and creative problem solving.

Students of any engineering, MBA or degree college in AP, professional, industry people, entrepreneurs and business executives can participate.

