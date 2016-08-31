Several shops and establishments halted their business activities on Tuesday in protest against the growing atrocities of anti-social elements in Srikakulam town and other places.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce organized a rally in Srikakulam town and raised slogans against the anti-social elements. They protested the murder of a sweet shop owner G.Venkata Ramanamurthy and sought stern action on the culprits responsible for it.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam police personnel suspected that one Ganesh would have killed Ramanamurthy due to business rivalry. The secretary of Chamber of Commerce PV Ramana met senior police officials and demanded arrest of persons involved in the murder and other anti-social activities.