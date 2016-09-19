A few of them in this Saivite pilgrim centre are selling leaves of a citric plant as ‘bilwa patra’

When it comes to hoodwinking gullible devotees, petty traders in Srikalahasti are ahead of their counterparts in Tirupati.

While a few in Tirupati are notorious for selling locally-made laddu as ‘Tirumala Srivari laddu’, their counterparts in Srikalahasti have turned a new ‘leaf’. They are selling leaves of ‘adavi nimma’, a citric plant variety, as the holy ‘bilwa patra’.

‘Bilwa’ leaves are considered sacred in the worship of Lord Siva. They are liberally used in performing ‘archana’ and other rituals in Saivite shrines.

As innocent pilgrims reach the temple from far-off places either in the early hours of the day or around midnight, the traders use the opportunity to sell the leaves as the holy ‘bilwa patra’ and vanish from the vicinity so as not to get caught.

The pilgrims realise that they have been tricked only when they offer the leaves inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The traders, meanwhile, look for the next batch of devotees who can be tricked.

Though ‘bilwa patra’ is considered auspicious, devotees are not required to bring them to the temple in Srikalahasti as it is not accepted by priests for any ritual. In fact, the holy leaves are provided by the management to those performing the ‘Rahu Ketu’ puja along with other items such as silver ‘nagapadigalu’ (icons of serpent with raised hood), red and black cloth, and betel leaves.

There are a few traders who sell ‘nagamalli’, a type of flower, to the devotees.

“Some traders go to the extent of misguiding the devotees that they will be issued tickets only if they show the flowers at the temple entrance,” says a coconut seller Nachaneri Govindaiah, who is irked at the way these petty traders have brought them disrepute.

Srikalahasti was witness to similar trick a decade ago when dalda-filled lamps had been sold as ghee wick lamps.

Temple officials are often seen chasing the traders away and ensure that they do not enter the temple.

“But the traders choose to cheat pilgrims in the municipal area and the bus stand, where we do not have any say,” a temple official says on condition of anonymity.