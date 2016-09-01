Members of trade unions took out a rally from Bellary road to Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday to promote the strike proposed on September 2.

Central trade unions and employees’ federations called for the nationwide strike seeking settlement of 12 demands, AITUC State secretary N. Manohar Manikyam, CITU leader M.A. Gaffar, INTUC leader P.V. Ramana and Dalita Hakkula Porata Samithi leader Mahesh said.

Major demands

The major demands included fixing of minimum pay of Rs. 18,000, lifting of ceiling on bonus and gratuity, regularisation of contract labour, recognition of workers under various schemes as workers, scrapping of contributory pension scheme, stoppage of privatisation, implementation of labour laws, social security for unorganised labour and pension for all, they said.

They demanded withdrawal of permission for foreign direct investment in key sectors, revival of closed industries, filling of vacancies with contract and outsourced workers, scrapping of G.O.s 279 and 26 relating to workers of municipalities and shops and establishments. AITUC leaders S. Muneppa, P. Ramakrishna Reddy and Naganna, CITU leader P.S. Radhakrishna and INTUC leader Narayana also participated.

In Rajamahendravaram, a bike rally was organised Wednesday under the aegis of the CITU, AITUC, INTUC and IFTU appealing to the public to make the countrywide general strike on September 2 a success.

The bike rally started at Kambala Tank and reached Morampudi Centre via Gokavaram Bus Stand, Kotagummam, Deluxe Centre, Kotipalli Bus Stand and RTC complex. Activists raised slogans against the ‘anti working’ policies of the Central and the State governments during the rally.

CITU leader S.S. Murthy, CPI(M) leader T. Arun, INTUC leader N.V Srinivas, AITUC leader Meesala Satyannarayna and IFTU leader Ramana addressed workers on the occasion. They alleged that the Central and the State governments were trying to weaken the general strike.