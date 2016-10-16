The top floor of a house, located near Basheer Hospital on the Renigunta-Tirupati Road, was gutted here on Saturday morning.

According to sources, tenants of the house, Srinivasulu and Maheswari, were away at the time of incident. Passers-by noticed smoke emanating from windows and alerted the house owner. A major tragedy was averted as the lineman cut off power. Firemen battled for an hour to douse the fire. All the belongings of the couple were gutted. Preliminary probe indicated short circuit as the cause of the fire.