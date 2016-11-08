The men accused of stealing bikes being presented before the media along with the seized vehicles at Palamaner on Monday.

A special party of Palamaner police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Shankar and Sub-Inspector M. Lokesh, on Sunday night nabbed a four-member gang wanted in inter-State crimes involving stealing of bikes in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Eleven expensive and new bikes worth over Rs. 7 lakh were seized from them, along with material which the gang would use for accomplishing their task of lifting bikes from both public and isolated places.

Mr. Shankar, who produced the accused at a media conference at Palamaner on Monday, said that one Murali (20) of Pernambattu of Tamil Nadu is the key player of the gang.

They would select new bikes and steal them with the help of duplicate keys and other material, even by removing the bike locks. The vehicles would be later disposed of to gullible public at throwaway prices. Along with Murali, three others in the gang were also nabbed.

The police are also in the lookout for those who had received these stolen bikes not only in Chittoor district, but in other places of Tamil Nadu.

The official said that during interrogation it was revealed that the gang would generally avoid targeting bikes with wheel locks.

“Going by this experience, we advice the public to arrange wheel-locks to their vehicles, and this could help them avoid risk,” the deputy superintendent of police said.