TN woodcutters held again at same entry point into Seshachalam

The arrested woodcutters with the groceries seized from them.

more-in

The forest region between Srinivasa Mangapuram - A. Rangampet – Kalyani dam abutting the Tirupati-Anantapuram national highway once again witnessed friction between the red sanders task force members and woodcutters from Tamil Nadu. Of late, this region has become the major entry point into the Seshachalam forests.

A sleuth team came across a group of ten woodcutters during a combing operation. While eight of them fled, A. Venkatesan (45) and A. Srinivasan (35), belonging to Eggore village of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu were caught. Huge quantity of rice, vegetables and cakes were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, the task force sleuths found the pug marks of a leopard on the task force compound. Inspector General of Police M. Kantha Rao confirmed that the guards on duty had heard loud roars the previous night.