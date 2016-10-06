The V.Kota police on Tuesday midnight seized a mini-lorry with two tonnes of subsidy rice bags of Tamil Nadu on the outskirts of V.Kota mandal, while the vehicle was on its way to Chittoor. Of the four inmates in the vehicle, one was nabbed, and the remaining fled into the fields under the cover of darkness.

Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar said that during the regular night patrol on the Chittoor-Krishnagiri national highway, the vehicle was intercepted leading to the seizures and arrest. A case was registered.