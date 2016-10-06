Tirupati has been chosen to host the prestigious meeting of 104th Indian Science Congress to be held during January 3 to 7, 2017, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sprawling Sri Venkateswara University campus.

The previous year’s event was held in Mysuru. Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker, who reviewed the arrangements with SVU Vice-Chancellor Avula Damodaram, Collector Siddharth Jain, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) R. Jayalakshmi and MCT Commissioner V.Vinaychand here on Wednesday, called it a great opportunity for Tirupati, which is already an academic hub, to showcase its potential to emerge as a centre of higher scientific studies. He recalled that the organisers plumped for Tirupati due to the persistent efforts of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

As many as 12,000 delegates, who are directors and office-bearers of various science organisations, are expected to converge on the city for the mega event. Apart from the main event, there will be a women’s science congress and children’s science congress. Centre for Good Governance has been roped in to ensure smooth conduct of the event. “While the BRICS summit and the International Fleet Review made Visakhapatnam popular, Tirupati should grab international headlines for this event”, Mr. Tucker pointed out.